Officials break ground in first Lidl supermarket in DC

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Mayor Bowser and community members are coming together for a good cause, breaking ground with DC’s first Lidl store.
The Lidl market, a German grocery chain, is said to bring healthy food options to Ward 7 and job opportunities.
“It is going to be high-quality groceries, goods, and 45 jobs that pay above the minimum wage,” said Mayor Bowser.
The market is part of the Skyland project, a multi-year, multi-phase development that brings retail and residential space to the area.
The store is scheduled to open by the end of the year.
Lidl’s headquarters is located in Arlington, Virginia, and operates more than 20 stores in Maryland and Virginia.