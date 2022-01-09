Officials break ground in first Lidl supermarket in DC

Workers make finishing touches on the new Lidl grocery store that is due to open Thursday morning in Virginia Beach, Va., Wednesday, June 14, 2017. Lidl has 20 stores opening in Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The German discount supermarket chain has announced that it intends to open another 80 stores in the U.S. within a year. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Mayor Bowser and community members are coming together for a good cause, breaking ground with DC’s first Lidl store.

The Lidl market, a German grocery chain, is said to bring healthy food options to Ward 7 and job opportunities.

“It is going to be high-quality groceries, goods, and 45 jobs that pay above the minimum wage,” said Mayor Bowser.

The market is part of the Skyland project, a multi-year, multi-phase development that brings retail and residential space to the area.

The store is scheduled to open by the end of the year.

Lidl’s headquarters is located in Arlington, Virginia, and operates more than 20 stores in Maryland and Virginia.