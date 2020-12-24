ODU economist says no matter stimulus check amount, it’s a ‘temporary Band-Aid’

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Whether Americans receive direct stimulus checks in the amount of $600 each or $2,000 — as President Donald Trump has suggested — an economist said it won’t be enough to make a difference in the current state of the U.S. economy.

As of Wednesday, Republican leadership in both the U.S. House and Senate have not said whether they would be willing to go along with President Donald Trump’s request for an increase to the amount in the stimulus checks to $2,000 for individuals or $4,000 for couples, instead of the “ridiculously low” $600 for individuals currently in the bill.

Time is of the essence because the bill includes $1.4 trillion in federal spending for fiscal 2021.

If neither the president or Congress act by Monday, unemployment benefits will run out and the government will partially shut down.

On Wednesday, Trump also vetoed the $740-billion National Defense Authorization Act, which casts a net of uncertainty over Hampton Roads’ economic engine: the military.

“It’s not just one train wreck. It’s a multitude of train wrecks,” quipped Robert McNab, director of the Dragas Center at Old Dominion University.

Regarding the president’s request for an increase in stimulus checks, McNab said at this point the extra $1,400 won’t make much of a difference in the big picture.

“$2,000 would have made much more sense in the middle of summer,” McNab said. “$2,000 might be a temporary Band-Aid.”

McNab explained that as the summer went by, the first round of stimulus money, Paycheck Protection Program loans and extra unemployment insurance stopped supporting the economy. Now the winter months have come and unemployment claims are up again.

Wednesday it was announced 803,000 people filed for the first time within the last week.

“Is $2,000 enough, no,” McNab said. “We probably should have followed the lead of Canada, New Zealand, Australia many countries in Europe and provided maybe $500 dollars a month to all American families earning under $100,000 for 12 to 16 months.”

Several Republican lawmakers opposed larger stimulus checks because of the already ballooning national debt.

“If your house is on fire, you don’t stand there arguing there with the firefighters about your property tax bill. You ask them to put out the fire,” McNab said. “Right now is one of the cheapest times for the U.S. government to borrow in post World War II history.”