1  of  30
Closings
Albemarle School Bertie County Courts (NC) Bertie County Public Schools Camden County Public Schools Chesapeake Public Schools College of the Albemarle - All Campuses Court Street Academy Creative World School River Walk Dare County Public Schools DaVita Norfolk Dialysis Center DaVita Oceana Dialysis Center Edenton-Chowan Schools Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools Gates County Public Schools Hertford County Courts (NC) Hertford County Public Schools Indian Creek Correctional Center Jarvisburg Christian Academy Lawrence Academy Northampton County Public Schools (VA) Pasquotank County Offices Perquimans County Public Schools Portsmouth Circuit Courts Portsmouth General District Court Portsmouth JDR Court Portsmouth Public Schools Suffolk Public Schools Tecnico Corporation Thomas Nelson Community College - All Campuses Victory Christian School

Nearly 8,000 Air and Army National Guard on duty preparing for Dorian

Washington-DC

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) – With mandatory evacuations underway from Florida to the Carolinas, Hurricane Dorian continues its slow march along the southeast coast of the U.S.

Nearly 8,000 Air and Army National Guard professionals are on duty in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina preparing for the storm.

At the National Guard Coordination Center outside of D.C., the guard is tracking the storm and coordinating disaster relief. Officials say this is where Army and Air National Guard members closely monitor storms and other emergencies.

“This center essentially fuses information that we receive 24/7, 365,” said Brig. Gen. Jeffrey Burkett, Vice Director of Domestic Operations for the National Guard Bureau.

Brigadier General Jeffrey Burkett said the National Guard is on alert and ready to help communities affected by Dorian. As of Wednesday afternoon, nearly 8,000 soldiers and airmen have been activated and are managing resources on the ground and in the air.

“We coordinate with other states to provide supporting efforts if required. We are supporting by facilitating the movement of helicopters from one state to another,” he said.

The National Guard Coordination Center works with state, local and federal agencies on response efforts. Burkett says keeping people safe is a team effort that also includes those in the path of the storm following evacuation warnings.

“At the end it’s going to save lives, resources and time in the recovery effort.”

The National Guard said it has a force of over 450,000 ready to go wherever they’re needed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Blogs

More Weather Blog

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories