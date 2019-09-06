NBA Hall of Famer Jerry West receives Presidential Medal of Freedom

Skip to content
1st Advantage FCU
A+ Childcare & Learning Center
Accomack County General District Court
Accomack County Government Offices
Accomack County JDR District Court
Albemarle Regional Health Services
Albemarle School
All About Children Learning Center
Alpha Beta Cappa Christian Academy
Atlantic Orthopaedic Specialists
Atlantic Shores Christian School
Auxiliary Systems Incorporated
Avis Budget Group
BAE Systems Norfolk Ship Repair
Beach Municipal Federal Credit Union
Bertie County Courts (NC)
Bertie County Public Schools
Bethel Child Development Center
Bon Secours Care-A-Van
Brilliant Stars Preschool
Broadwater Academy
Bryant & Stratton College - Hamp Campus
Bryant & Stratton College - VB Campus
Bullfrogs and Butterflies
C&F Enterprises, Inc
Calvary Adventist School
Camp Allen Marine Corps Community Services
Camp Peary
Canon Environmental Technologies, Inc
Canon Virginia, Inc.
Cape Henry Collegiate School
Catholic Charities of Eastern Virginia, Inc.
Catholic High School
Cavalier Auto Group
Center for Child & Family Services
Central Christian Academy
Centura College Virginia Beach Campus
Chesapeake Bay Academy
Chesapeake Christian Academy
Chesapeake Circuit Court
Chesapeake JDR Court
Chesapeake Public Schools
Chesapeake Redevelopment & Housing Authority
Christ the King School
Christopher Academy
Christopher Newport University
Chrysler Museum of Art
City of Newport News
College of the Albemarle - All Campuses
Colonial Behavioral Health
Colonial National Historical Park
Colonial Williamsburg
Court Street Academy
Covenant Christian School
Creative World School River Walk
Culinary Institute of Virginia - Newport News
Culinary Institute of Virginia - Norfolk
Currituck County Courts
Currituck County Public Schools
Da Vita Princess Anne
Damco Distribution Services, Inc
Dare County Public Schools
DaVita Camelot Dialysis
DaVita Edenton Dialysis
DaVita Elizabeth City Dialysis
DaVita Harbour View Dialysis
DaVita Midtowne Norfolk Dialysis Center
DaVita Oceana Dialysis Center
Davita Tidewater Home Dialysis
DaVita Virginia Beach Dialysis Center
Deep Creek Country Day School
Denbigh Baptist Christian School
Denbigh Christian Academy
Dept of Motor Vehicles-Gloucester
Dept of Motor Vehicles-Hampton
Dept of Motor Vehicles-Kilmarnock
Dept of Motor Vehicles-Newport News
Dept of Motor Vehicles-Smithfield
Dept of Motor Vehicles-Tappahannock
Dominion Enterprises
East Coast Repair and Fabrication, LLC
Eastern Shore Community College
Eastern Virginia Medical School
Economic Improvement Council, Inc
ECPI - MCI Newport News Campus
ECPI University-MCI Virginia Beach
Edenton-Chowan Schools
Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools
Emmanuel Lutheran School and Child Care - Hampton
Faith Outreach Education Center
Ferguson Corporate
Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia
Foodbank of the Virginia Peninsula
Fort Monroe Authority and Casemate Museum
Fortis College-Norfolk
Franklin City Combined Courts
Gates County Offices
Gates County Public Schools
Gates County Transportation System
Gateway Christian Academy
Ghent Montessori School
Gloria Dei Lutheran School
Gloucester Circuit Court
Gloucester County JDR District Court
Gloucester County Public Schools
Gloucester General District Court
Goodwill Industries
Great Bridge Christian Academy
Great Hope Baptist School
Greenbrier Christian Academy
Greensville County Public Schools
Greenwood Christian Academy
Groomed for Greatness Learning Center
Grove Church
Growing Station
Hampton Christian Schools
Hampton Circuit Court
Hampton General District Court
Hampton JRD Court
Hampton Public Schools
Hampton Redevelopment & Housing Authority
Hampton Roads Academy
Hampton Roads Community Action Program
Hertford County Courts (NC)
/
295
Closings
Hertford County Public Schools
125
of
/
295
Closings
Holloman Child Development & Elementary Academy
126
of
/
295
Closings
HRPDC/HRTPO
127
of
/
295
Closings
ICPTA
128
of
/
295
Closings
Indian Creek Correctional Center
129
of
/
295
Closings
Innovative Therapy & Wellness
130
of
/
295
Closings
Isle of Wight Academy
131
of
/
295
Closings
Isle of Wight Circuit Court
132
of
/
295
Closings
Isle of Wight County
133
of
/
295
Closings
Isle of Wight County Public Schools
134
of
/
295
Closings
Isle of Wight General District Court
135
of
/
295
Closings
J. W. Jones Lumber Company, Inc.
136
of
/
295
Closings
Jarvisburg Christian Academy
137
of
/
295
Closings
Just Beginning Child Care
138
of
/
295
Closings
Kids Come First, Inc.
139
of
/
295
Closings
Lawrence Academy
140
of
/
295
Closings
Liebherr
141
of
/
295
Closings
Lil Folks Learning Center
142
of
/
295
Closings
Linx Industries
143
of
/
295
Closings
London Bridge Trading Company
144
of
/
295
Closings
Lynnhaven Mall
145
of
/
295
Closings
MacArthur Center
146
of
/
295
Closings
Marriner Christian Academy
147
of
/
295
Closings
Mathews County JDR District Court
148
of
/
295
Closings
Mathews County Public Schools
149
of
/
295
Closings
Middlesex County JDR District Court
150
of
/
295
Closings
Middlesex County Public Schools
151
of
/
295
Closings
Nansemond-Suffolk Academy
152
of
/
295
Closings
Naval Medical Center Portsmouth
153
of
/
295
Closings
Naval Station Norfolk
154
of
/
295
Closings
Naval Support Activity HR, HQ
155
of
/
295
Closings
Naval Support Activity HR, NWA
156
of
/
295
Closings
Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
157
of
/
295
Closings
Navy Exchange Service Command
158
of
/
295
Closings
New Horizons Regional Education Centers
159
of
/
295
Closings
New Kent County Circuit Court
160
of
/
295
Closings
New Kent County General District Court
161
of
/
295
Closings
New Kent County JDR Court
162
of
/
295
Closings
Newport News Circuit Court
163
of
/
295
Closings
Newport News General District Court
164
of
/
295
Closings
Newport News JDR Court
165
of
/
295
Closings
Newport News Public Schools
166
of
/
295
Closings
NEX Little Creek
167
of
/
295
Closings
NEX Norfolk
168
of
/
295
Closings
NEX Oceana-Dam Neck
169
of
/
295
Closings
Norfolk Academy
170
of
/
295
Closings
Norfolk Christian School
171
of
/
295
Closings
Norfolk Circuit Court Clerks Office
172
of
/
295
Closings
Norfolk Collegiate School
173
of
/
295
Closings
Norfolk Federal Building
174
of
/
295
Closings
Norfolk General District Court
175
of
/
295
Closings
Norfolk JDR District Court
176
of
/
295
Closings
Norfolk Public Schools
177
of
/
295
Closings
Norfolk Redevelopment & Housing Authority
178
of
/
295
Closings
Norfolk Seminary and College
179
of
/
295
Closings
Norfolk State University
180
of
/
295
Closings
Northampton County Circuit Court
181
of
/
295
Closings
Northampton County General District Court (VA)
182
of
/
295
Closings
Northampton County Public Schools (VA)
183
of
/
295
Closings
Northampton County Schools (NC)
184
of
/
295
Closings
Northern Star Credit Union
185
of
/
295
Closings
Oaktree Academy
186
of
/
295
Closings
Ocean View Christian Academy & Childcare
187
of
/
295
Closings
Old Dominion University
188
of
/
295
Closings
Opportunity Inc. of Hampton Roads
189
of
/
295
Closings
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic School
190
of
/
295
Closings
OVM Financial Inc.
191
of
/
295
Closings
Park Place School
192
of
/
295
Closings
Pasquotank County Offices
193
of
/
295
Closings
Patient Advocate Foundation
194
of
/
295
Closings
Paul D. Camp Community College
195
of
/
295
Closings
Pembroke Mall
196
of
/
295
Closings
Peninsula Fine Arts Center
197
of
/
295
Closings
Perquimans County Public Schools
198
of
/
295
Closings
Perry Auto Group
199
of
/
295
Closings
Plan Bee Academy
200
of
/
295
Closings
Playtime Learning Center
201
of
/
295
Closings
Poquoson City Public Schools
202
of
/
295
Closings
Portsmouth Catholic Regional School
203
of
/
295
Closings
Portsmouth Christian Schools
204
of
/
295
Closings
Portsmouth Circuit Courts
205
of
/
295
Closings
Portsmouth City Museums
206
of
/
295
Closings
Portsmouth City Offices
207
of
/
295
Closings
Portsmouth General District Court
208
of
/
295
Closings
Portsmouth JDR Court
209
of
/
295
Closings
Portsmouth Probation and Parole
210
of
/
295
Closings
Portsmouth Public Schools
211
of
/
295
Closings
Primeplus Norfolk Senior Center & Adult Day Services
212
of
/
295
Closings
Primrose School at Cahoon Commons
213
of
/
295
Closings
Primrose School of Virginia Beach South
214
of
/
295
Closings
Providence Classical School
215
of
/
295
Closings
Reformation Lutheran Church & ChildCare Center
216
of
/
295
Closings
Regent University
217
of
/
295
Closings
Resurrection Lutheran School
218
of
/
295
Closings
Rivermont School Tidewater
219
of
/
295
Closings
Roanoke-Chowan Community College
220
of
/
295
Closings
Rollingwood Academy
221
of
/
295
Closings
S & K Sales Co.
222
of
/
295
Closings
Saint Leo University-Newport News
223
of
/
295
Closings
Saint Patrick Catholic School
224
of
/
295
Closings
Sentara College of Health Sciences
225
of
/
295
Closings
Shore Christian Academy
226
of
/
295
Closings
Smithfield Foods - North
227
of
/
295
Closings
South University-Virginia Beach
228
of
/
295
Closings
Southampton Academy
229
of
/
295
Closings
Southampton County Circuit Court
230
of
/
295
Closings
Southampton County Offices
231
of
/
295
Closings
Southampton County Public Schools
232
of
/
295
Closings
Southeastern Public Service Authority
233
of
/
295
Closings
Southeastern Virginia Health System
234
of
/
295
Closings
St. Brides Correctional Center
235
of
/
295
Closings
St. Gregory the Great School
236
of
/
295
Closings
St. Matthew's School
237
of
/
295
Closings
St. Pius X
238
of
/
295
Closings
Star of the Sea Catholic School
239
of
/
295
Closings
Stonebridge School
240
of
/
295
Closings
Stratford University, Virginia Beach
241
of
/
295
Closings
Strelitz International Academy
242
of
/
295
Closings
Suez Water Technologies & Solutions
243
of
/
295
Closings
Suffolk Circuit Court
244
of
/
295
Closings
Suffolk City Offices
245
of
/
295
Closings
Suffolk General District Court
246
of
/
295
Closings
Suffolk JDR Court
247
of
/
295
Closings
Suffolk Public Schools
248
of
/
295
Closings
Suffolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority
249
of
/
295
Closings
Summit Christian Academy
250
of
/
295
Closings
Surry County Government Offices
251
of
/
295
Closings
Surry County Public Schools
252
of
/
295
Closings
Sussex County Public Schools
253
of
/
295
Closings
Sussex I & II Prisons
254
of
/
295
Closings
Sweethaven Christian Academy
255
of
/
295
Closings
Tabernacle Baptist Academy/Preschool
256
of
/
295
Closings
Tecnico Corporation
257
of
/
295
Closings
The Goddard School - Yorktown
258
of
/
295
Closings
The Group For Women
259
of
/
295
Closings
The Mariners' Museum
260
of
/
295
Closings
The Salvation Army Hampton Roads Area Command
261
of
/
295
Closings
The Williams School
262
of
/
295
Closings
Thomas Nelson Community College - All Campuses
263
of
/
295
Closings
Tidewater Community College
264
of
/
295
Closings
Tidewater Physicians for Women
265
of
/
295
Closings
Tomorrow's Image Barber Academy of Virginia
266
of
/
295
Closings
TowneBank
267
of
/
295
Closings
Transitions Family Violence Services
268
of
/
295
Closings
Trinity Lutheran School-Newport News
269
of
/
295
Closings
U.S. Federal Court, Newport News
270
of
/
295
Closings
U.S. Federal Court, Norfolk
271
of
/
295
Closings
VA Institute of Marine Sciences
272
of
/
295
Closings
Veritas Christian Academy
273
of
/
295
Closings
Victory Christian School
274
of
/
295
Closings
Virginia Beach Circuit Court Clerks Office
275
of
/
295
Closings
Virginia Beach Courts
276
of
/
295
Closings
Virginia Beach Friends School
277
of
/
295
Closings
Virginia Beach General District Court
278
of
/
295
Closings
Virginia Beach Public Schools
279
of
/
295
Closings
Virginia Beach Theological Seminary
280
of
/
295
Closings
Virginia Living Museum
281
of
/
295
Closings
Virginia Wesleyan University
282
of
/
295
Closings
Walsingham Academy Schools
283
of
/
295
Closings
Ware Academy
284
of
/
295
Closings
Warwick River Christian School
285
of
/
295
Closings
Western Tidewater Community Services Board
286
of
/
295
Closings
Western Tidewater Free Clinic
287
of
/
295
Closings
William and Mary
288
of
/
295
Closings
WMBG-JCC Public Schools
289
of
/
295
Closings
York County General District Court
290
of
/
295
Closings
York County Government Offices
291
of
/
295
Closings
York County Public Schools
292
of
/
295
Closings
York County-Poquoson Circuit Court
293
of
/
295
Closings
York-Poquoson JDR District Court
294
of
/
295
Closings
Young Musicians of Virginia
295
of
/
295