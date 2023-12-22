WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — DC Fire and EMS said divers rescued a man from a vehicle in the Potomac River on Friday. He later died.

United States Park Police said officers responded to Ohio Drive SW in the area of Memorial Bridge around 12 a.m. for reports of a car in the water.

Crews said they located the man and rescued him. He had critical injuries. Medics took him to the hospital where he died.

DC Fire and EMS remained on the scene to check for other possible victims. Crews continued to check the shoreline while boats searched the river.