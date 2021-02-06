Luria votes in support of apprenticeship programs, workforce training

WASHINGTON (WAVY) — Congresswoman Elaine Luria voted Friday in support of national apprenticeship programs and workforce training.

“In today’s economy, it is vital to promote a variety of paths toward employment to put our workforce in a stronger position to thrive,” said Luria. 

The National Apprenticeship Act (H.R. 447) would create nearly one million new Registered Apprenticeship, youth apprenticeship, and pre-apprenticeship positions over the next five years.

The act authorizes more than $3 billion to support expanding the programs and access available.

Registered Apprenticeship Programs (RAPs) teach workers in-demand skills and help them achieve fulfilling employment opportunities. 

“Registered Apprenticeship Programs have a proven track record of successful outcomes, and it is more important than ever to expand access to these opportunities as we face an unprecedented economic crisis,” Luria said.

A statement released by Luria’s office says that according to the Department of Labor, 94 percent of people who complete a Registered Apprenticeship are employed after completion and earn an averaging starting salary of $70,000.

 “In supporting this legislation, Congresswoman Luria is creating pathways to careers instead of short-term jobs and ensuring that our country invests in working families again,” said Dennis Floyd of IBEW Local 80 in Hampton Roads. 

