Luria supports bipartisan bill for critical investment in conservation efforts, National Parks

WASHINGTON (WAVY) — On Wednesday, Congresswoman Elaine Luria announced her vote and support for the bipartisan Great American Outdoors Act.

The bill would permanently fund the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) and create a National Parks and Public Land Legacy Restoration Fund. Additionally, the Act could potentially bring over 10,000 jobs to Virginia, according to the statement released.

“Over the last four decades, Virginia has received nearly $360.8 million from the LWCF, supporting projects in the Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge, the Eastern Shore National Wildlife Refuge, and Virginia battlefields like Yorktown,” said Luria.

“We all benefit from these programs that support recreational opportunities, endangered species conservation, and land conservation. I am proud to be part of this historic bipartisan legislation that will help preserve our public lands for generations to come.”

As the Representative for Coastal Virginia, Luria is a loyal supporter of conservation. In February, the House voted to pass her bipartisan Chesapeake Bay Program Reauthorization Act — which authorizes $455 million for the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Chesapeake Bay Program over the next five years.

Luria introduced the Fort Monroe National Monument Land Acquisition Act which will allow Virginia to transfer over 40 acres of coastal land to the Fort Monroe National Monument. She has also testified before the House Natural Resources Committee’s Subcommittee on National Parks, Forests, and Public Lands on the bill.

