Luria selected to chair Subcommittee on Disability Assistance and Memorial Affairs

WASHINGTON (WAVY) — Congresswoman Elaine Luria announced Thursday she was selected to chair the House Veterans’ Affairs Subcommittee on Disability Assistance and Memorial Affairs (DAMA) in the 117th Congress.

This will be her second term as DAMA chair.

“It is an honor to lead the subcommittee responsible for ensuring that our veterans receive the benefits they have earned from their service,” said Luria.

“In the 117th Congress, I will continue my efforts to address the abysmal backlog of C&P exams, advocate for veterans exposed to burn pits, fight for survivors of military sexual trauma, and ensure efficient implementation of the Blue Water Navy Vietnam Veterans Act.”

The news comes the week after Luria announced she was elected as the vice-chair of the House Armed Services Committee.

A 20-year Navy veteran, Luria was the first-ever woman veteran from a military service branch to serve on the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs and the first to lead an HVAC Subcommittee.