Luria elected as vice-chair of House Armed Services Committee

WASHINGTON (WAVY) — Congresswoman Elaine Luria announced Wednesday she has been elected as the vice-chair of the House Armed Services Committee.

Luria received unanimous support for her bid to become the Committee’s vice-chair for the 117th Congress.

“Our warfighters deserve proper equipment, training, and funding so they can succeed in their missions to defend America,” said Luria.

“As vice-chair, I will work every day to make sure our nation lives up to its values, and that our most courageous Americans are treated with dignity and respect. I am grateful for the confidence of my colleagues and will endeavor to work with members on both sides of the aisle to prioritize our national defense,” she continued.

In this role, Luria will be involved in the national defense policy and ensuring that Hampton Roads “maintains its regional supremacy” in service to defending America.

Additionally, she will serve on the Readiness Subcommittee and the Seapower and Projection Forces Subcommittee.

A statement released by the congresswoman’s office says that of all members in the House Democratic Caucus, she served the longest on active duty, having completed 20 years with the Navy.

She has completed deployments supporting Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom. She also served at sea on six ships as a nuclear-trained Surface Warfare Officer and culminated her 20-year Navy career by commanding a combat-ready unit of 400 sailors.

Additionally, Luria was one of the first women in the Navy’s nuclear power program and among the first women to serve the entirety of her career on combatant ships.