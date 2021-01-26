‘Love letter to D.C.’ blog encourages notes of support for city following attack at U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON (WAVY) — A business owner in Washington, D.C. started a blog right after the capitol riot on January 6. She calls it “Love letter to D.C.”

Her hope was that people could provide support to friends and family in our nation’s capitol.

And the letters are now getting national attention.

Shop Made in D.C. founder Stacey Price got inspired to start a blog for people to express their love of the city on the same day a mob stormed the Capitol.

“You know I woke up and was really sad like all the rest of us. I just wanted to do something I felt like that it was our duty as a business that really supports D.C. to create space in some way for people to vent about it or talk about it or just be there with it “

People responded writing positive posts about their special connection to D.C. with statements of hope and unity

In one post a writer says “you hold my happiest memories.”

The unrest forced Price to close her stores which carry merchandise made only in D.C. for two days and the massive security lockdown hurt business, but the blog opened up a new view of the city to many who love it.



“Not only is this an archive for how we all feel about our city, and how the nation feels about D.C,. but how we feel about it during this very important time in history. And so, I don’t think it can go anywhere.”