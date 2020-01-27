Lawmakers looking to keep Trump from expanding travel ban

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) ─ On the third anniversary of President Donald Trump’s travel ban, advocates and lawmakers are rallying behind a bill that would prevent him from expanding it to seven more predominately Muslim countries.

Trump maintains that the policy must be upheld to keep Americans safe and last week signaled plans to add new countries to the list. Lawmakers are now challenging his policy with what is being called the “No Ban Act.”

“It will amend the underlying law, repeal the existing travel bans, and fix the hole in the heart of American immigration law,” Sen. Chris Coons, D-Delaware, said.

Sens. Richard Blumenthal, D-Connecticut, and Dick Durbin, D-Illinois, believe the restrictions hurt families forced to remain apart.

“Most Americans think we should do everything in our power to keep dangerous people from coming into our country, I do too, but when you take a look at the Muslim travel ban, you realize that it’s not grounded in national security and keeping us safe,” Durbin said.

Danah Harbi lives in Virginia and says the ban is keeping her Syrian fiance from joining her in the United States.

“In just six days from now, I will be forced to leave my country indefinitely to establish residence with my fiance across the world in Lebanon,” Harbi said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California, said she plans to bring the bill to the House floor for a vote soon.