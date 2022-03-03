Lawmakers concerned about abduction rate of BIPOC women and girls

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Lawmakers on Capitol Hill are concerned about the rate at which BIPOC women and girls go missing and want to know how to address what they call is a silent crisis.

“This is a crisis that is hiding in plain sight,” Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) said.

Lawmakers like Raskin are concerned by the number of minority women and girls who go missing each year.

“In 2020, 100,000 of the quarter-million women and girls who went missing in the U.S, were Black, brown or indigenous,” Raskin said.

The Black and Missing Foundation says minority victims are often ignored by media and law enforcement.

They say the lack of attention is driven by unfair assumptions.

“Common stereotypes for missing people of color are the runaway child, the thug or criminal, and the undeserving poor,” Black and Missing Foundation Founder Natalie Wilson said.

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) says because of these injustices, minority women are often easier to exploit.

“Especially by sex traffickers, who prey on the most vulnerable. These tragedies are particularly acute among women of color,” Mace said.

Some lawmakers, like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), say some locations can be especially dangerous for native women.

“Why is it that oil, gas and fossil fuel extraction sights have such a high correlation of violence and abduction against native women?” Ocasio-Cortez asked.

“We know that when these man camps or temporary establishments are created, that there is an increase in violence and particularly sexual violence against our native women,” Coalition to Stop Violence Against Native Women Executive Director Angel Charley said.

Experts say resources are not being provided fast enough and lawmakers need to double their efforts.