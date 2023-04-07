WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — With artificial intelligence technology developing rapidly, the White House is promising not to turn a blind eye and urging Congress to institute regulations.

Experts agree Congress must catch up as tech giants like Microsoft, Meta and Google race to unleash AI tools to the public.

“I’m concerned … (The government is) a little bit behind already,” Patrick Hall, a scientist whose firm consults on AI products, said. “We don’t have strong data privacy regulations to build off.”

At a meeting with his council of science and technology advisers this week, President Joe Biden acknowledged the benefits and risks of AI “to our society, our economy and our national security.” The president said tech companies need to create safeguards to prevent discrimination and misinformation and called on Congress to pass legislation to ensure user data isn’t misused.

“Social media has already shown us the harm that powerful technologies can do,” Biden said.

Experts in the field agree protecting user data is a good first step. But Cayce Myers, who researches AI at Virginia Tech, warned of more complications looming for the workforce, particularly for those in communications and artists.

“AI’s going to be a tool that they can use for a lot of good, but they’re going to have to be able to understand the contours of what AI can do and not and some of the legal issues and ethical issues,” Myers said. “Should there even be a copyright?”

He urged Washington not to go overboard.

“If you’re too quick to create regulations. … you can potentially stifle the growth of the technology,” he said.

Lawmakers have yet to propose specific regulations, instead calling for more research.