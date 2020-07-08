Hampton University student named ‘2020 HBCU Competitiveness Scholar’

WASHINGTON (WAVY) – Hampton University’s Bruce Wilson has earned the highest student recognition given through the U.S. Department of Education and the White House Initiative on Historically Black Colleges and Universities on Wednesday.

Bruce Wilson has been named a 2020 Historically Black Colleges and Universities Competitiveness Scholar. The rising senior and Chicago native is a political science major with an economics minor. He was recently elected to serve as the Student Representative on the Hampton University Board of Trustees.

“Hampton University takes pride in honoring those who excel and achieve above and beyond what is expected of them. It is our hope that Mr. Bruce Wilson will use this recognition as proof that hard work and dedication truly pays off,” said Hampton University President, Dr. William R. Harvey.

Wilson was one of 44 students selected from 33 HBCUs who are chosen based on academic achievements, campus and civic involvement, and entrepreneurial determination.

Those selected come from various academic backgrounds and include undergraduate, graduate, professional students, and international students. Each recognized scholar was nominated and endorsed by their institution president, which is considered a “prestigious acknowledgment.”

“Being recognized as a 2020 White House HBCU Competitiveness Scholar by the White House Initiative on Historically Black Colleges and Universities through the U.S. Department of Education is a dignified distinction and one that I hope will inspire future Hamptonians and HBCU students across the nation to pursue academic excellence, leadership, and a heart for public service,” Wilson said.

“In light of the current unprecedented and tumultuous times, the need for well-endowed HBCUs is more apparent than ever. I plan to use the privileges allotted by this recognition to represent Hampton University, bring exposure to the intellectual curiosity that exists on HBCU campuses, and to further expand the capacity and competitiveness of myself and HBCUs.”

Wilson is also a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.; Gloucester Institute Emerging Leader; a Scholar with The Institute for Responsible Citizenship; and the Greer Dawson Student Leadership Training Program. He is planning to spend the summer interning with the Economic Policy Institute, writing and researching on the racial wealth gap and economic inequality.

“I am simply thrilled to recognize the 2020 HBCU Competitiveness Scholars,” said Johnathan Holifield, Executive Director of the Initiative. “These students are fine examples of the talent and boundless vitality found at America’s HBCUs. This recognition heightens expectations for scholars to continue making meaningful contributions to our nation. I am confident they will deliver.”

Latest News