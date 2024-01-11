WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – The countdown to Iowa caucuses is on – with just days until that first Republican contest.

Former President Donald Trump’s legal battles are cutting into his time on the campaign trail.

“It’s election interference at the highest level. It’s a disgrace,” Trump said.

He spent hours Thursday in a New York courtroom for a civil trial accusing him of fraud in his business dealings.

“It’s a very unfair trial. Nobody’s seen anything like this,” he said.

Even with the legal troubles Trump is dominating most polls.

But heading into Iowa caucus night, the Republican presidential field will be a little narrower because Chris Christie dropped out of the race.

“I’m suspending my campaign tonight for President of the United States…It’s the right thing for me to do,” he said.

His exit leaves former Governor Nikki Haley and Governor Ron DeSantis fighting for every extra vote.

Haley is trying to make the case that she’s the best challenge to President Biden.

“Ron doesn’t defeat Biden. Trump is head-to-head with Biden. On a good day he might be up by two. In every one of those polls, I defeat Biden by double digits,” she said.

DeSantis is hoping to get enough support in Iowa to give his campaign a boost saying, “I hope people turn out in big numbers.”

Turnout could be tricky since Iowa is supposed to get even more snow and temperatures could dip below zero degrees ahead of the caucuses.