FTA awards over $11 million in grants to Virginia transit providers

WASHINGTON (WAVY) — U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao announced on Wednesday that $11.3 million in grants will be awarded to Virginia transit providers for COVID-19 relief efforts.

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration said that the grants fall under the CARES Act and are designed to support operations, administrative, and preventive maintenance expenses during the pandemic.

Blacksburg Transit (BT) will receive $6.1 million for services it provides in Blacksburg, Virginia Tech, Christiansburg, and parts of Montgomery County in southwest Virginia.

Williamsburg Area Transit Authority (WATA) will receive $5.2 million for transit services it provides in James City County, the City of Williamsburg, and the Bruton District of York County.

“This historic $25 billion in grant funding will ensure our nation’s public transportation systems can continue to provide services to the millions of Americans who continue to depend on them,” said Chao.

The FTA has also issued a Safety Advisory that allows transit agencies to create policies and procedures for face coverings, personal protective equipment, and sanitization efforts. The CARES Act funding can be used to cover 100% of associated costs.

“We know many of our nation’s public transportation systems are facing extraordinary challenges and these funds will go a long way to assisting our transit industry partners in battling COVID-19,” said FTA Acting Administrator K. Jane Williams.

“These federal funds will support operating assistance to transit agencies of all sizes providing essential travel and supporting transit workers across the country who are unable to work because of the public health emergency,” she continued.

For a detailed cost breakdown of each transit area, see the FTA’s apportionment tables.

