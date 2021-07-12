FBI releases new videos, photos of suspects assaulting federal officers during attack on U.S. Capitol

This still frame from Metropolitan Police Department body worn camera video shows Thomas Webster, in red jacket, at a barricade line at on the west front of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. Webster, a Marine Corps veteran and retired New York City Police Department Officer, is accused of assaulting an MPD officer with a flagpole. A number of law enforcement officers were assaulted while attempting to prevent rioters from entering the U.S. Capitol. (Metropolitan Police Department via AP)

WASHINGTON (WAVY) — The FBI has released new videos of suspects accused of assaulting federal officers during the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

The agency’s Washington Field Office released 11 new videos of suspects and is seeking the public’s help to identify them. The new videos show the suspects forcefully assaulting law enforcement officers during the January 6 attack.

#ICYMI: This week @FBIWFO released 11 new videos of suspects in violent assaults on federal officers during the riots at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th, and is seeking the public’s help to identify them. Find the new videos here: https://t.co/QBCaTdOonU — FBI Norfolk (@FBINorfolk) July 9, 2021

Officials say investigating the violent assaults on law enforcement officers committed during the January 6 attack has been a major priority for the FBI.



So far, more than 500 people who took part in the Capitol riots have been arrested across the country. Of the 500 people, more than 100 were arrested for assaulting law enforcement officers.



Some of the most violent offenders have not yet been identified, including the 11 people seen assaulting officers in the video footage newly released.

To see photos and videos of additional people the FBI is trying to identify, click HERE.



If you have any information on the individuals depicted in the videos or the photo gallery, please call 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov. Officials advise residents to reference the AFO number when calling or submitting information online.