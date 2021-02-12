Elected officials, leadership respond to Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman receiving Congressional Gold Medal

Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman arrives in the Crypt of the US Capitol for President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021 in Washington. (Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool Photo via AP)

WASHINGTON (WAVY) — The Senate voted unanimously Friday to award the Congressional Gold Medal to Eugene Goodman for his efforts during the riot at the Capitol building in January.

Goodman is a Capitol Police officer who led a violent mob away from the Senate doors on Jan. 6 as they broke into the building and searched the halls during the presidential electoral count.

A report by NewsNation Now says that the entire Senate rose in a standing ovation for him and all other Capitol officers for their efforts before Goodman was presented the medal.

Leadership across Virginia and North Carolina responded.

Senator Mark R. Warner (D-VA) said, “If not for the swift actions of Capital Police Officers like Eugene Goodman, the attack on our nation’s Capitol could have been much worse. I’m a proud sponsor of the resolution the Senate just passed awarding him the Congressional Gold Medal — a very worthy honor.”

Senator Tim Kaine (D-Va.) said, “Officer Eugene Goodman’s heroic actions on January 6th saved lives. I was proud to sponsor this resolution to award him the Congressional Gold Medal. I offer my deepest gratitude to Officer Goodman.”

North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis said, “Officer Eugene Goodman’s heroic actions on January 6 prevented a potential catastrophe and his bravery deserves recognition.”

Tillis continued, “When faced by a violent mob, Officer Goodman did not back down and instead, led the rioters away from the Senate floor. I am grateful for Officer Goodman and am proud this bipartisan legislation to award him the Congressional Gold Medal passed the Senate.”

Congress has commissioned gold medals as its highest expression of national appreciation for distinguished achievements and contributions.

The first recipient was George Washington. Over the years, the medal has been presented to military leaders, authors, athletes, and civil rights icons.