Doctors fear for ‘twin-demic’ in the winter, push hard for more flu vaccinations

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — With flu season about to get into full swing, medical experts are worried Americans won’t go out to get vaccinated.

“This winter, we expect a twin-demic, two epidemics at the same time,” said Dr. William Schaffner, National Foundation for Infectious Diseases Medical director.

The country’s doctors are concerned about two major threats to Americans health.

“COVID, which may increase because we’re spending more time indoors and of course our old friend, or old enemy, Influenza,” Schaffner said.

Schaffner says there’s something everyone can do to help.

“Get your influenza vaccine and check on your vaccination status,” Schaffner said.

Schaffner says hospitals and doctors’ offices are taking steps to ensure those vaccines are administered safely.

“People will be wearing the appropriate equipment,” Schaffner said.

The NFID and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have both launched public campaigns designed to encourage flu vaccination.

“The one thing that we can do is to provide a flu shot to protect those same populations who also are at high risk for more severe flu illness,” CDC Associate Director for Minority Health Dr. Leandris Liburd said.

Liburd says the CDC is especially reaching out to minority communities.

“We want to increase that vaccination coverage by helping to reduce barriers and improving access to the vaccine in the communities,” Liburd said.

Both the CDC and the NFID say if more people get the flu vaccine, it will leave more resources available to fight the coronavirus.

