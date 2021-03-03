Court documents show FBI raided Jeremy Groseclose’s home last week as investigation into involvement in Capitol riots continue

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) – We’re finding out more about an investigation into a Montgomery County man’s connections with the Capitol riots in January.

Jeremy Daniel Groseclose has been charged with obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, obstruction of justice, knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted buildings or grounds without lawful authority, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

According to court documents, the FBI conducted a search warrant last week at Groseclose’s residence where more than a dozen items were seized including a gas mask and clothing that matched the description of what images show he was wearing the day of the Capitol riots.

A criminal complaint indicates the FBI received several online tips around Jan. 7 regarding Groseclose posting pictures on social media pertaining to the woman who was shot during the incident at the Capitol and bragging about taking part in the protest.

Those posts were later removed.

The FBI says they have compared known pictures of Groseclose with the pictures and video from the Capitol riot and they believe Groseclose was the person in the surveillance footage wearing a distinctive outfit outside of the Capitol and wearing the same outfit and a gas mask while inside the Capitol.

The criminal complaint also mentions that the FBI tracked a cell phone registered to Groseclose’s address to the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Groseclose is free on a $20,000 unsecured bond.

During his release, a judge has barred Groseclose from protesting and from having any guns. He is also not allowed to travel outside of the area. He was also forced to surrender his passport.