Chickahominy Eastern Division, Nansemond Indian Nation receive more than $2 million in federal funding in fight against COVID-19

WASHINGTON (WAVY) — More than $2 million in federal funding has been awarded to the Chickahominy Eastern Division and Nansemond Indian Nation to aid their response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The $2,008,250 funding was awarded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Indian Community Development Block Grant (ICDBG) program, which was extended under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.



In all, the American Rescue Plan allocated more than $31 billion to Native American communities across the country.

This latest funding will help increase capacity for social distancing as well as help upgrade kitchen facilities to prepare more meals for those in need, and install solar panels and battery storage to improve energy.

The funding will be awarded as follows:

Chickahominy Eastern Division will receive $1,010,000 to rehabilitate homes to improve indoor air quality.

will receive to rehabilitate homes to improve indoor air quality. Nansemond Indian Nation will receive $998,250 to expand and enhance their community center, which is used to distribute COVID-19 testing, vaccines, and food.