WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Gun violence is on the rise in the United States and plaguing the country. The mass shooting in Buffalo was another instance of this.

“A domestic terrorist walked into our community and killed 10 people and injured three others and that should not be okay,” Zeneta Everhart said.

Before speaking up outside the capitol, Everhart was inside telling lawmakers about her son who was shot during the shooting in Buffalo.

“My son Zaire has a hole in the right side of his neck, two on his back and another on his left leg,” Everhart said. “Shrapnel will be left inside of his body for the rest of his life.”

Everhart wants lawmakers on Capitol Hill to address gun violence and prevent other communities from experiencing heartbreak.

“We’re humans. And we need to be protected by this country,” Everhart said.

Buffalo police commissioner Joseph Gramaglia wants laws enacted that ban assault-style weapons and require universal background checks.

“To limit the carnage that’s happening on our streets,” Gramaglia said.

But Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) says it’s important to take action that doesn’t politicize the issue.

“We have seen many seek to leverage these crimes and their victims to push for radical left-wing policies,” Comer said.

Rep. Brian Higgins (D-N.Y.) criticizes any lawmaker who stands in the way of preventing gun violence and passing universal background checks.

“We have an obligation to protect our people. This is not about taking people’s guns…we should be able to reach a compromise on universal background checks,” Higgins said.

Everhart and other members of the Buffalo community promise they will not stop speaking up until they see Congress make a change.