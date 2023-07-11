WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Diabetes research was front and center on Capitol Hill Tuesday.

Advocates from across the country, including children living with the disease, testified before Congress, demanding more funding for research.

“The diabetes community needs your help,” said Elise Cataldo, a diabetic. “Life with diabetes is the only life I’ve ever known.”

Fifteen-year-old Cataldo was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at just 18 months old.

“It effects every decision I make,” said Cataldo.

She said thanks to innovations like glucose monitors, she and millions of others can live an almost normal life.

“We’re making progress but we must do more,” said Aaron J. Kowalski, CEO of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

At Tuesday’s Senate hearing, advocates urged Congress to reauthorize the special diabetes program.

Dr. Griffin Rodgers heads the nation’s diabetes research center. He said the funding, along with emerging artificial intelligence, could spark new scientific breakthroughs.

“We look forward to achieving our ultimate goal: preventing and curing Type 1 diabetes,” said Rodgers.

Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle appear ready to reauthorize the program. In fact, many want to go a step further.

Michigan Democratic Sen. Gary Peters urged his colleagues to also pass his bill, allowing Medicare recipients to access nutrition therapy.

“Has the potential to help 88 million Americans with prediabetes,” said Peters.

Louisiana Republican Sen. John Kennedy said his bill will cap the cost of insulin once and for all.

“Our bill would cover everybody,” said Kennedy.

Previous attempts to cap insulin prices for everyone have failed but last year Democrats did pass legislation capping prices for Medicare patients.

Lawmakers have until September to reauthorize the special diabetes program. It’s now been in existence for 25 years.