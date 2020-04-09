$3.5 million in federal grants given to community health centers in Southeastern Virginia during COVID-19 pandemic

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAVY) — Community health centers in Southeastern Virginia will receive more than $3.5 million combined in federal grants during the coronavirus pandemic.
The money — a total of more than $21.2 million — will be distributed to health centers across Virginia by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The grants are part of the COVID-19 relief package that was signed into law in March, according to a news release from the offices of U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine.
The following community health centers in our region will receive grants:
- Horizon Health Services, Inc. of Ivor, VA will receive $586,625
- Eastern Shore Rural Health System, Inc. of Onancock, VA will receive $1,152,305
- Portsmouth Community Health Center, Inc. of Portsmouth, VA will receive $801,455
- Peninsula Institute for Community Health of Newport News, VA will receive $1,055,315
“This federal funding will support centers who are doing life-saving work in their communities during this crisis,” the news release said. “We’re pleased to see these federal dollars go towards supporting Virginia health centers, and we will keep working to ensure that health centers in the Commonwealth receive the help they need during this challenging time.”
