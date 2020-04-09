$3.5 million in federal grants given to community health centers in Southeastern Virginia during COVID-19 pandemic

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 11, 2020 file photo, a technician prepares COVID-19 coronavirus patient samples for testing at a laboratory in New York’s Long Island. Wide scale testing is a critical part of tracking and containing infectious diseases. But the U.S. effort has been plagued by a series of missteps, including accuracy problems with the test kits the CDC sent to other labs and bureaucratic hurdles that slowed the entrance of large, private sector labs. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAVY) — Community health centers in Southeastern Virginia will receive more than $3.5 million combined in federal grants during the coronavirus pandemic.

The money — a total of more than $21.2 million — will be distributed to health centers across Virginia by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The grants are part of the COVID-19 relief package that was signed into law in March, according to a news release from the offices of U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine.

The following community health centers in our region will receive grants:

Horizon Health Services, Inc. of Ivor, VA will receive $586,625

Eastern Shore Rural Health System, Inc. of Onancock, VA will receive $1,152,305

Portsmouth Community Health Center, Inc. of Portsmouth, VA will receive $801,455

Peninsula Institute for Community Health of Newport News, VA will receive $1,055,315

“This federal funding will support centers who are doing life-saving work in their communities during this crisis,” the news release said. “We’re pleased to see these federal dollars go towards supporting Virginia health centers, and we will keep working to ensure that health centers in the Commonwealth receive the help they need during this challenging time.”

