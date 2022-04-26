WASHINGTON, Va. (WAVY) — Two brothers from Virginia Beach who were charged with entering the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot in Washington D.C. have been sentenced in federal court.

According to court records, Eric Von Bernewitz was sentenced Tuesday to 24 months of probation with 60 days of home confinement, $500 in restitution, and a $1,000 fine.

His brother, Paul Von Bernewitz, was sentenced Tuesday to 30 days in jail and $500 in restitution.

Eric Von Bernewitz and Paul Von Bernewitz were each charged with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building without lawful authority, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Both men pleaded guilty Jan. 20.

A statement of facts filed in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C. says Eric Von Bernewitz wanted to attend the rally for former President Donald Trump on Jan. 6 and his brother Paul agreed to go with him because he wanted to “take care of” his brother because his right arm is paralyzed.

The two marched to the Capitol after the rally. The FBI says Eric Von Bernewitz told them he and his brother “got caught up in the excitement of the crowd” and went into the building. He said they only stayed inside for about 10 minutes before leaving.