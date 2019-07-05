After Trump’s ‘Salute to America,’ total cost of event remains unclear

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — The tanks have been towed away from the National Mall and crews have been picking up after the Fourth of July celebration in Washington, D.C.

The festivities included a speech by the president from the rainy steps of the Lincoln Memorial — the first non-inauguration day speech by a president on the National Mall in decades.

On Friday, President Trump told reporters he believes “Salute to America” was a success.



“It was a fantastic evening for our country,” Trump said.



The event included military flyovers and paid tribute to those who served and sacrificed for our country. During his speech, President Trump honored our nation’s history and encouraged the next generation.

“Now is your chance to join our military and make a truly great statement in life and you should do it” the President said.

President Trump said he’s confident that showing off our Armed Forces will help strengthen our military.

“You’re going to have a lot of people recruiting based on that. You are going to have a lot joining our military,” he said.



But Democrats, including presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg raised concerns about making the military the focus of the celebration.

“Reducing our nation to tanks and shows of muscle just makes us look like the kind of loud mouth guy at the bar,” Buttigieg said.

Questions still remain about the price tag of the president’s event. The National Park Service said it diverted nearly $2.5 million in park entrance fees to help pay for it all.

In response, Senator Mark Warner tweeted that money was supposed to have been spent on desperately needed park improvements. Warner said the parks need $12 billion in upgrades and repairs.

As of Friday afternoon, there was still no official word from the Pentagon or the White House on the total cost of the event.