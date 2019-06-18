Skip to content
WAVY.com
Norfolk
84°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Military
Virginia
North Carolina
National
D. C. Bureau
Politics
Strange
10 On Your Side
Investigative
Taking Back the Community
Clear the Shelters
Tragedy in Va Beach
Top Stories
Sen. Kaine holding roundtable in Hampton on maternal health
Top Stories
Case against 19-year-old charged in Norfolk bank robbery moves forward
Va. Beach man sentenced after pleading guilty to prostitution charges
Videos, photos taken at local spas without clients’ knowledge, sheriff’s office says
Portsmouth gang member pleads guilty in racketeering conspiracy involving murder
Video Center
Live Stream
Live Breaking News
WAVY Archives
Chopper 10
Drone 10
Weather
Alerts
Closings
Forecast
Hurricane Guide
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Heat Index
Weather Blog
WAVY Webcams
Traffic
Traffic Cameras
Gas Prices
Hot Spots
Distracted Driving
Sports
Admirals
Tides
ODU Football
High School
Auto Racing
MLB
NBA
NFL
NHL
NCAA Basketball
NCAA Football
Living Local
Entertainment
Event Calendar
Food
Guides
Summer Camp Guide
Clear the Shelters
HR Show
Entertainment
Fashion
Financial
Healthy Hampton Roads
I Am Hampton Roads
In The Kitchen
Legal Matters
Live Music Friday
Movie Reviews
Pet Pals
Reck on the Road
Half-Off Hampton Roads
Top Stories
Pet Pal of the Week: Rocky
Top Stories
Audience: Rolling With the Bulls 2019
Proper Septic System Maintenance
Show and Tell: Camp Pipsico!
Community Health & Wellness: Bryant & Stratton College hosting resource fairs
Experts
About Us
Contact WAVY
Meet the Team
Advertise
Contests
Email Alerts
FOX43 TV
WAVY TV Schedule
Alexa
Mobile Apps
Report It!
Text Alerts
Work for WAVY
Search
Search
Search
Washington-DC
Trump hosts conservative online voices at ‘Social Media Summit’
White House claims Trump ‘gold standard’ on environment; critics say that’s ‘a lot of hogwash’
Senate focuses on prescription drug prices, health care for rural communities
After Trump’s ‘Salute to America,’ total cost of event remains unclear
Trump holds ‘Salute to America’ in DC despite rain, protests
More Washington-DC Headlines
DC preps for Trump’s ‘Salute to America’ — which will feature tanks
After Trump’s historic visit to North Korea, what will come of new nuclear talks?
President Trump signs executive order on affordable housing
House and Senate in disagreement over spending plans for migrant crisis
Army’s David Bellavia is first living Iraq War veteran to receive Medal of Honor
McEachin invites Congress to commemorate 400th anniversary of first Africans in English North America
Democrats call on Trump to help deescalate tensions with Iran
Bipartisan group wants Trump to explain Middle East deployments
Congress working on cure for high health care costs
Trump to kick off 2020 campaign Tuesday night in Florida
Politics
EPA reverses ban on pesticide seen as threat to bees
US extradites former Colombian agriculture minister
Mnuchin urges Congress to quickly pass new debt limit
Trump says nationwide immigration raids set to begin Sunday
Special counsel Robert Mueller’s hearing could be delayed
More Politics Headlines
Local Politics
Guy Tower announces candidacy for Virginia Beach City Council seat
Virginia Beach council members support independent shooting investigation
More Local Politics Headlines
Virginia Politics
Bill to make VB Tragedy Fund donations tax deductible among those in limbo after special session
Warner wants to meet in-person with DOJ about Ashanti Alert system
Fairfax’s lawyer sends another letter to prosecutor seeking criminal investigation
First day of Virginia’s special session cost nearly $45K
Norment to ask for gun control to be stricken after majority whip resigns
More Virginia Politics Headlines
North Carolina Politics
North Carolina proposes smokable hemp ban as demand grows
Gov. Cooper vetoes NC budget proposal, calling it ‘astonishing failure’
More North Carolina Politics Headlines
Don't Miss
Half-Off Hampton Roads
Living Local – Summer Camp Guide
Auto Racing Challenge
DC BureauSidebar
Tweets by NexstarDC
Meet the Team
Anna Wiernicki
Brie Jackson
Alexandra Limon
Morgan Wright
Raquel Martin
***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***