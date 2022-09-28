Every 90 minutes a person in this country is diagnosed with ALS and every 90 minutes another person will lose their battle against this disease. ALS occurs throughout the world with no racial, ethnic, or socioeconomic boundaries.

That’s why WAVY-TV 10 and FOX43 are participating in the Walk to Defeat ALS. To bring hope. To raise awareness. To provide resources and services to families free of charge. To help unlock the mystery of ALS and find the key to treatments a cure. Will you join us?

Walk to Defeat ALS – Tidewater Walk

Sunday, October 9, 2022

Neptune’s Park – 3001 Atlantic Avenue, Virginia Beach