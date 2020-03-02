Walk MS is near and dear to WAVY News 10 Today Anchor Katie Collett’s heart. She was diagnosed with MS in 2012. It has been her mission to walk to raise funds for new research, aid people with Multiple Sclerosis and to find a cure. She hopes you’ll join her and the WAVY Warrior’s to meet and beat her goal of raising $10,000 by clicking here. The walk features a new course this year as it steps off at ODU’s Higher Education Center in Virginia Beach.

Sunday, April 5th

ODU Higher Education Center

1881 University Drive

Virginia Beach

MS Awareness Week kicks off Sunday, March 8th. Join the WAVY-TV 10 and WVBT-TV FOX43 team in wearing orange on Tuesday, March 10th. We ask that you post pictures on your social and share them with us using #wavytv10 and or sharing on reportit@wavy.com

Learn more about Katie’s journey from her first MS flare up to her courageous and candid battle today https://www.wavy.com/blogs/ms-lost-found/