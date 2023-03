Join WAVY-TV 10 and The Center for Sexual Assault Survivors in the movement to end sexual violence in our communities. Walk In Their Shoes with 10 On Your Side’s Kiahnna Patterson to show support, provide resources, and raise awareness.

EVENT: Walk In Their Shoes 2023 (WITS)

DATE: Saturday, April 15, 2023

TIME: 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

LOCATION:

Peninsula Town Center

Hampton, VA 23666

Register/donate: CLICK HERE

Additional local & national resources: CLICK HERE