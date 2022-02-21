The Virginia Sports Hall of Fame celebrates its 49th Induction Weekend on Saturday, April 30, with a unique celebration honoring two classes of inductees and a Distinguished Virginian Award Recipient.

Join in as the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame honors the Class of 2020, including WAVY-TV 10’s own, Bruce Rader, and the Class of 2022. Two events will take place celebrating the new inductees and providing sports fans the opportunity to share in this unique moment with the Hall of Fame.

Event: 2022 Virginia Sports Hall of Fame Induction Weekend

Date: Saturday April 30, 2022

Location: Westin Hotel, Town Center of Virginia Beach

Breakfast with Champions; 9 am – 11 am

VIP Reception & Induction Ceremony

Reception begins at 5:30 pm

Ceremony begins at 7 pm

Induction Weekend Info/Tickets: CLICK HERE