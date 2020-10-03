10 On Your Side and Norfolk State prepare for Senate debate

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — 10 On Your Side and Norfolk State University are preparing for a senatorial debate this Saturday.

The two, along with the Center of African American Public Policy, are hosting the second of three debates between Sen. Mark Warner and Dr. Daniel Gade.

“We’re involved in a lot of the final prep for the debate that will focus on racial justice, social inequalities in the area of education, economics, and the likes,” said Dr. Eric Claville, who is the center’s director.

Claville says the university is honored to host the debate, which is also celebrating its 85th anniversary.

“Norfolk State has held many wonderful, wonderful events. We’ve had many graduates come through our way and our halls and make contributions throughout our society,” he said. “To have the community come and converge on our campus, to have this important discussion for these soon to be officials, it speaks volumes to the value that Norfolk State has in the community, in the Commonwealth, and across the country.”

Claville says the debate topics are extremely relevant for this year.

“Right now, we’re in a moment in our society as what I call the revolution of truth. There have been many times of miseducation and misinformation. People want truth. They want a fair playing field and they want opportunities, equal opportunities, and equitable opportunities to reach the American dream,” he said. “To have this discussion here at this point in time, we believe it’s monumental. We believe it’s our time, so to speak, and believe the Commonwealth will be better for it.”

Saturday’s debate will start at 5 p.m. and can be streamed on WAVY.com.

NSU and its Center for African American Public Policy (CAAmPP) has partnered with WAVY-TV 10, The Virginia Bar Association, and Visit Norfolk to host the university’s first United States senatorial debate.

The 90-minute debate between Sen. Mark Warner and challenger Dr. Daniel Gade will stream on WAVY.com and on WAVY-TV 10’s Facebook Live channel and on the University’s radio station, WNSB-FM 91.1. at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3.

WAVY-TV 10 will air the recorded debate on Oct. 5 at 6:30 p.m.

The debate will be moderated by WAVY-TV 10 journalists Anita Blanton and Regina Mobley.

