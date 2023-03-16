Allie Beatley, middle school winner of the Virginia Lottery’s Thank a Teacher Art Contest. (Courtesy: The Virginia Lottery)

YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) – A Yorktown middle schooler has won the Virginia Lottery Thank a Teacher Art Contest.

This annual contest received nearly 700 entries, and recently the Virginia Lottery selected three winners from the elementary, middle, and high school levels.

Allie Beatley, a seventh grader at Grafton Middle School, was announced on Wednesday as the winner of the middle school category. For her work, Allie received a $200 gift card and her middle school received $1,000 another $1,000 for the art department.

The artwork submitted for the contest will be featured on thank-you notes that will be distributed to thousands of teachers across the Commonwealth during National Teacher Appreciation Week (May 8-12) and as part of the Virginia Lottery’s Thank a Teacher initiative.

Thank a Teacher is a statewide campaign organized by the Virginia Lottery in partnership with The Supply Room, IGT, and NeoPollard interactive. Over the years, Virginians have sent more than 200,000 thank-you notes to teachers across the Commonwealth.

The Thank a Teacher Art Contest winners were selected by a blue-ribbon panel of judges, including representatives of Virginia’s arts community and contest partners, including:

Peggy Wood, executive secretary, Virginia Art Education Association

Gina Patterson, executive director, Virginia School Board Association

Wade Whitehead, 2011 Virginia Lottery Super Teacher (executive director, Teachers of Promise Institute & Roanoke City teacher)

Amber Kuper, 2013 Virginia Lottery Super Teacher (Chesterfield County art teacher)

To learn more about the complete list of Thank a Teacher Art Contest winners, visit the Virginia Lottery Media Center.