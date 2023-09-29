CAPE CHARLES, Va. (WAVY) – A spontaneous purchase of a lottery ticket during a stop on the Eastern Shore resulted in a big win for a Maryland woman.

Christine Oberheitmann and her husband were driving home to Maryland when they stopped at the Sting-Ray’s Restaurant and Shop in Cape Charles, Virginia. She noticed the Powerball jackpot had grown to $500 million and decided to buy a ticket for the Sept. 9 drawing.

She let the computer randomly pick her numbers, which ended up matching five of them to win the $1 million prize.

Those winning numbers were 11-19-29-63-68, and the Powerball number was 25. The only number she didn’t match was the Powerball number.

“We’ll probably stop at the store on the way home to take a selfie,” Oberheitmann said as she claimed her prize at the Lottery’s customer service center in Hampton.

Powerball drawings are held at 10:59 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.