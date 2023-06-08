WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – A Williamsburg teacher has been awarded a “Thank You” vacation from the Virginia Lottery.

According to a press release, Amy Hertzler, who is a German teacher at Berkeley Middle School won a Virginia-themed vacation, which is valued at $2,500, and a gift that can be used for luggage or technology. Berkeley Middle School will also get $2,500 in supplies from The Supply Room.

Amy Hertzler (Photo Courtesy: Virginia Lottery)

Hertzler’s name was drawn from nearly 7,000 entries that were submitted.

She was surprised by The Virginia Lottery with the news at her school on Wednesday and now she has a choice between taking a Virginia-themed winery and brewery vacation or a health and wellness vacation.

The “Thank a Teacher” campaign is an initiative that celebrates teachers for their hard work. Over the past seven years, the program has awarded and recognized 14 teachers throughout the state.