RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Lottery is now showcasing its new feature that players can take advantage of.

According to a press release, players can now utilize the mobile cashing feature to cash in their winnings. Those who have a physical scratcher or draw game ticket can now scan it through the Virginia Lottery mobile app. Winnings of up to $5,000 will be added directly to their online Lottery account.

Any players who win prizes over $5,000 will have to go to the customer service center or submit their claim by mail.

Once the winnings are added to an account, you can choose to use those funds to play any games that are offered on the app or online.

Players will also have the option to create a digital voucher with a barcode that can be scanned at a Virginia Lottery retailer to withdraw winnings from the account.

“We are pleased to introduce this innovative option to our players,” said Virginia Lottery Executive Director Kelly T. Gee. “We always have an eye on creating great customer experiences, so offering this convenient way for consumers to do business with us when and how they want demonstrates that commitment.”

The mobile cashing feature has been available since Feb. 7 and has already had more than 16,000 Virginia Lottery players cash more than 72,000 tickets.