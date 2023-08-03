VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A Virginia Beach woman credits her cousin for convincing her to play the Powerball lottery game.

It’s a good thing she did, because Tina Reneé Johnson ended up winning $100,000 in the July 19 drawing.

“If it wasn’t for my cousin, I wouldn’t have paid an extra dollar for the Power Play,” she told Lottery officials as she claimed her prize. “But she told me to do it, so now I always need to listen to her.”

Johnson’s winning ticket matched four of the winning numbers, plus the Powerball number was worth double the normal prize of $50,000.

The winning numbers in that drawing were 7-10-11-13-24, and the Powerball number was 24. She bought the winning ticket at the 7-Eleven at 5664 Indian River Road in Virginia Beach.