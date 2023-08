VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach man recently hit the jackpot in a Virginia Lottery online game.

The lottery says John Szajnoga won $274,659 in its Magnificent Multiplier game.

““It just felt amazing, and I was in total disbelief,” said Szajnoga, who plans to put some of the winnings toward paying bills and his kids’ college. The rest he plans to put into savings.

Magnificent Multiplier features a growing jackpot and is available on the lottery’s website and mobile app.