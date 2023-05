VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A Virginia Beach man won $1 million during a Cash4Life drawing.

Kendrek Mallory matched the first five numbers of his ticket during the May 15 drawing, which gave him the option to get $1,000 every week for the rest of his life or a one-time $1 million in cash. Mallory says he chose the cash option.

Kendrek Mallory (Photo Courtesy: Virginia Lottery)

“It’s unbelievable!” Mallory told the Virginia Lottery.

The winning numbers on Mallory’s card were 1-6-20-46-54 and the ticket was bought online.