VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — James Pickett counted himself as lucky if he won $20 in the lottery. That was until he found out he had won $100,000 in the Aug. 16 Powerball drawing.

The Navy veteran remembered thinking, “I’m going to pass out.” The winning numbers were 9-11-17-19-55, and the Powerball number was 1.

His ticket matched four of the first five winning numbers plus the Powerball number. Normally, that wins $50,000. However, the extra dollar he spent for the Power Play doubled his winnings.

Pickett bought the ticket on his phone. Powerball and other drawing games from the Virginia Lottery are available online.

He says he has no immediate plans plan for his winnings others than to pay bills.