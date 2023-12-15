VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – For one Virginia Beach man, the holidays just got a little bit brighter.

“I got lucky this time,” said Jason Golden, winner of the 10X the Money ticket from the Virginia Lottery. “It put a bigger smile on my face.”

Golden, who tries not to get too excited about things, went into the 7-Eleven at 3185 on Holland Road where he bought a few lottery tickets.

When he got home and scratched the tickets, that is when he saw that he was now 100,000 dollars richer.

Jason Golden, sixth winner of 10X the Money game (Courtesy: Virginia Lottery)

Golden said that his initial reaction when he saw what he won was “disbelief.”

According to the Virginia Lottery, the 10X the Money game features prizes ranging from $5-$100,000. The odds of winning the top prize are over 1 in 1 million, and the odds of winning any prize are 4 in 48.

The win for Golden makes this the sixth top prize ticket that has been claimed, meaning that six more tickets remain unclaimed.

All profits from the Virginia Lottery goes to K-12 education in Virginia. In the year 2023, they were able to raise more than $867 million for schools.

For more information on funds distributed to Virginia school districts, visit the Virginia Lottery’s Giving Back page. To play games online, or for more general information, visit the Virginia Lottery’s website here.