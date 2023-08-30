VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A lucky Virginia Beach woman has learned to never say never.

Lilian Gutierrez Silva always said, “I never win” when it came to playing scratcher games. That all changed when her cousin brought her a scratcher ticket at Malbon Brothers Corner Mart on General Booth Boulevard in Virginia Beach.

“I showed the ticket to my cousin and said, ‘Tell me if I won or not,’ she later told Virginia Lottery officials. It turns out, she won the top prize of $500,000 in the Funky Fortune game.

Silva snagged the first top prize, which means there are two more top prizes that have not been claimed yet.

The college student says she will use her winnings to pay for her education.