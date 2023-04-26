VIRGINIA BEACH Va. (WAVY) – Playing the lottery is a family affair for Elaine Kelley and Michael Dupas even though they live in different states.

And that common interest recently paid off big for them.

The mother and son duo managed to match all five winning numbers in the Virginia Lottery Cash 5 with EZ Match drawing on February 27. The winning numbers were 3-4-11-24-34.

Kelley, who lives in Virginia Beach, purchased the winning ticket at the Kroger on 5237 Providence Road in Virginia Beach.

The ticket was worth $291,627.

Once they realized they had the winning numbers they decided to wait until Dupas could make the trip from his Orlando home to Virginia Beach to claim their prize.

Kelley and Dupas split the jackpot 50/50.

Cash 5 with EZ Match has a rolling jackpot that starts at a minimum of $100,000. The odds of matching all five numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 749,398.