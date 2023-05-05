VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A Virginia Beach music instructor won $150,000 off of a Powerball ticket.

According to a press release, Vasilis Simmons matched all four of the winning numbers during the April 8 Powerball drawing. The prize for that match is usually $50,000, however, Simmons paid an extra dollar for Power Play, which then tripled his winnings to $150,000.

Photo Courtesy: Virginia Lottery

Simmons bought the ticket at the 7-Eleven located at 425 Kings Grant Rd and his winning numbers were 11-22-24-51-60 with the Powerball number being 18.

Simmons says he isn’t a regular lottery player and that he forgot about the ticket until it fell out of his wallet. He says he does not have any immediate plans for his winnings, but says he will use it to pay some bills.