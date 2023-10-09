RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – No ticket in Virginia or any Powerball participating states matched all six numbers in Saturday’s drawing. So, Monday night’s drawing now stands at an estimated $1.55 billion!

There were plenty of winners in Virginia after the Oct. 7 drawing, though. 121,043 tickets won prizes ranging from $4 to $50,000.

The three $50,000 winners each matched four of the first five winning numbers plus the Powerball number. They were bought at:

Vikas Foods, 961 Temple Avenue, Colonial Heights

West End Market, 269 Floyd Highway South, Floyd

Online using the Virginia Lottery app

Powerball drawings are held at 10:59 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. Prizes range from $4 up to the jackpot. The odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338. The odds of winning any Powerball prize are 1 in 25.

The Monday, Oct. 9 drawing is the third-largest in Powerball history.

The winning lottery numbers are posted on WAVY.com.