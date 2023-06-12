SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A Suffolk man won $125,000 in May during a Pick 4 drawing.

According to a press release, Dana Bickham won the money during a drawing on May 15, but he didn’t just win off of one ticket, he won off of 25 tickets!

All 25 tickets had the same winning numbers, 3-5-6-8, which resulted in Bickham winning $125,000.

The Suffolk man told lottery officials he had a good feeling about the four-digit combination he picked.

Bickham says he bought his tickets at the 7-Eleven at 1125 Wilroy Rd.