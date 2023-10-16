TABB, Va. (WAVY) – A woman’s decision to spend a little extra on her Virginia Powerball ticket was well worth it!

Elizabeth Downs matched four winning numbers plus the Powerball number in the September 18 drawing. The winning numbers in that drawing were 2-21-26-40-42, and the Powerball number was 9. Normally she would have won $50,000, but she spent an extra dollar for Power Play® when she bought the ticket. That one dollar tripled her prize to $150,000.

When she checked her numbers the next morning, she couldn’t believe it.

“I was so in shock!” she later told Lottery officials. “I just kept pacing up and down the hall, trying not to wake my husband.”

Ms. Downs bought her winning ticket at the Kroger on Victory Boulevard in Tabb.

Powerball drawings are held at 10:59 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.