NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A Newport News man has won $298,999 from the Virginia Lottery’s Cash 5 with EZ Match game.

Irvin Brooks matched all five winning numbers during a January 31 drawing. His numbers were picked randomly by the computer and his winning number was 2-3-13-25-36.

“It was like a gut punch!” he told Lottery officials as he claimed his prize.

Cash 5 with EZ Match includes a rolling jackpot, and the odds of matching all five numbers to win that jackpot is one in 749,398.