NEW KENT COUNTY Va. (WAVY)–Marsha Rollins was on the phone with her fiancé as she scratched her lottery ticket. That’s when she realized she had two million reasons to celebrate.

The New Kent County woman won the top prize for Money Blitz, a Virginia Lottery scratcher game. The newly minted millionaire said, “I’m floating on cloud nine” as she redeemed her ticket.

Rollins had the option of taking the full $2 million prize in annual payments over 30 years or a one-time cash option of $1,250,000 before taxes — she took the cash.

She bought the ticket at Safeway on 12200 Fairfax Town Center in Fairfax.

The chances of winning the top prize are 1 in 1,142,400. The chances of winning any prize in this game are 1 in 329.

This was the first top prize claimed, which means two other top prize tickets remain unclaimed.