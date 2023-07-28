RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — The Mega Millions jackpot has increased to $940 million ahead of Friday night’s drawing.

The nearly $1 billion prize is the fifth-largest in the history of the Mega Millions game and the eighth-largest jackpot in American history.

If someone is lucky enough to win Friday night’s jackpot, the winner would walk away with either a $940 million annuity or $472.5 million in cash.

“Jackpots this large always bring a lot of fun and excitement,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “Tonight’s jackpot is no exception with more than $900 million up for grabs. It would be great to see that big win here in North Carolina.”

There have been 28 consecutive drawings since the last Mega Millions jackpot winner from New York on April 18.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302 million.